Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered PM storms; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: HIGH

Monday

A weak cold front will stall over the area Monday afternoon, bringing scattered showers and storms to the afternoon and early evening. With temps near 90° and plenty of humidity we may see a few strong to severe storms popping up. If we do see severe weather, it will most likely come in the form of damaging wind gusts (60+ mph) and small hailstones. The chance of seeing rain is 40%. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid 70s. For those of you heading to the beach, there will be a high threat of rip currents from Oregon Inlet southward to North Topsail Beach.

Tuesday through Friday

High pressure will build over Eastern Carolina through the middle of the week. This will not only keep the rain chance to a minimum, but it will also lead to sunnier weather from sunrise to sunset. Highs will hold in the low 90s with humidity staying high, keeping the heat index near the 100° mark. Winds will blow out of the southwest each day at 5 to 10 mph before going light overnight.

Saturday & Sunday

A cold front will approach from the west over the weekend, bringing back a chance for primarily scattered afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the muggy low 90s with the heat index continuing to near 100°. Overnight lows will dip to the low 70s.