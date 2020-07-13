NC Lottery
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
16-18-34-40-42
(sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
2-9-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, nine, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-7-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
8-8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
5-7-9-6, Lucky Sum: 27
(five, seven, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $87 million