NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

16-18-34-40-42

(sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

2-9-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, nine, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

0-7-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

8-8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

5-7-9-6, Lucky Sum: 27

(five, seven, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $87 million