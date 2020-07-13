Man drowns in waters off Outer Banks town of Duck

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) - Officials on the Outer Banks say that a man drowned while swimming late last week.

The Town of Duck says that the 65-year-old local man, who they do not identify, was pulled from the water by lifeguards around 3 p.m. this past Friday.

Lifeguards and bystanders began CPR on the man.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the beach access at Carroll Drive.

Despite efforts the man died at the scene.

Officials say they do not believe a rip current had anything to do with the man’s death.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.