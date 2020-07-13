Man charged in Kinston shooting where three vehicles crashed

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is facing attempted murder charges after police say they were able to link him to a shooting last month on Highway 11.

Golontae Brock, of Kinston, was arrested Monday morning at a home in Martin County. The 20-year-old man is also charged with five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious injury.

The shooting happened on June 29th when police say Marquez Outlaw was shot in the leg as he was driving down the busy highway around 12:40 p.m. Police say Outlaw’s vehicle, along with two others, ended up crashing on the highway after the shooting.

The driver of this car was shot in the leg on June 29th. (WITN)

Shortly after the shooting, police stopped another vehicle where they found three handgun and some marijuana. Brock was initially charged in that case, and just recently police were able to connect one of those guns to the shooting of Outlaw.

Brock is in the Pitt County jail on a $1.5 million bond.

