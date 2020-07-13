Advertisement

Man charged in Kinston shooting where three vehicles crashed

A Kinston man has been charged nearly two weeks after a shooting on a busy highway.
A Kinston man has been charged nearly two weeks after a shooting on a busy highway.(Kinston police)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is facing attempted murder charges after police say they were able to link him to a shooting last month on Highway 11.

Golontae Brock, of Kinston, was arrested Monday morning at a home in Martin County. The 20-year-old man is also charged with five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious injury.

The shooting happened on June 29th when police say Marquez Outlaw was shot in the leg as he was driving down the busy highway around 12:40 p.m. Police say Outlaw’s vehicle, along with two others, ended up crashing on the highway after the shooting.

The driver of this car was shot in the leg on June 29th.
The driver of this car was shot in the leg on June 29th.(WITN)

Shortly after the shooting, police stopped another vehicle where they found three handgun and some marijuana. Brock was initially charged in that case, and just recently police were able to connect one of those guns to the shooting of Outlaw.

Brock is in the Pitt County jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Greenville man killed in Snow Hill shooting; two others injured

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Police Chief Gordon Hobbs says the shooting happened in the 400 block of West Harper Street shortly before 11:30 p.m.

News

Contractor accused by Havelock Police of defrauding homeowner for Hurricane Florence repairs

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say a contactor is facing charges he took money for Hurricane Florence repairs he never completed.

News

Woman charged with DWI after Marine hit on bicycle

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
New Bern police have charged Sanna Suarez, 46, with driving while impaired and driving left of center

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered PM storms; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Partly sunny and hot Monday with a few scattered strong afternoon thunderstorms.

Latest News

News

Man drowns in waters off Outer Banks town of Duck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials on the Outer Banks says that a man drowned while swimming late last week.

Local

Greenville VA Clinic employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Some employees at the Greenville VA Clinic have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: More cases reported across ENC

Updated: 3 hours ago
1,070 are currently hospitalized.

Crime

DEPUTIES: Two charged in car break-in’s, one more wanted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two people are facing charges and deputies are still looking for a third person in connection to a slew of car break-in’s over the weekend.

Local

Mental Health Monday: July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
July marks National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

Local

Pitt County Health Department begins free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Pitt County Health Department will begin free COVID-19 testing Monday.