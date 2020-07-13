Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OCRACOKE-ISLAND

Outer Banks island ravaged by storms and virus restrictions

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A secluded tourist destination on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is having an extremely tough year. Ocracoke Island is recovering from the most damaging hurricane in its recorded history and the near-economic paralysis wrought by one of the world’s worst pandemics. A little more than half of the island’s businesses have reopened since the hurricane struck and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Their owners are hoping to recoup some of their losses as tourists return, albeit in smaller than usual numbers. They don’t have much time: The hurricane season is expected to heat up again here in August.

Forest raises $2.4M, still behind in N.C. gov's money race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest recorded his largest fundraising haul in his gubernatorial bid, but he's still way behind Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper in the money race. The Committee to Elect Dan Forest says it raised $2.4 million from mid-February through the end of June and had $2 million in cash. Cooper's campaign already announced last week it had raised close to $6 million during the extended second quarter and had $14 million in the bank. A separate committee designed to help Cooper and other Democratic Council of State candidates says it raised $6 million. Campaign finance reports were due last Friday.

Statue of antebellum N.C. chief justice at court removed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A statue of a 19th-century North Carolina Supreme Court justice has been taken away by workers from the entrance of the state Court of Appeals building. Chief Justice Thomas Ruffin is known in part for a ruling in which he concluded a slave owner’s power over a slave was absolute. The building is located across the street from the old state Capitol and once housed the Supreme Court. The statue was removed following recent topplings and damage to Confederate monuments in North Carolina and in other states. The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will store the statue temporarily.

It's Trump's call on what the GOP convention will look like

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is slowly coming to accept that the Republican National Convention won't be the four-night infomercial for his reelection that he'd anticipated. Already the late August event has moved from North Carolina to Florida, and now coronavirus cases are spiking and there's an economic recession. Trump aides and allies are increasingly questioning whether the convention will be worth the trouble. Some are advocating that it be scrapped altogether. They reason that conventions are meant to lay out a candidate’s vision for the coming four years, not spark months of intrigue over the health and safety those who attend. Ultimately, the call on whether to move forward will be Trump’s alone.

Man, 54, dies while hiking in Pisgah National Forest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 54-year-old man has died while hiking in western North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest. The Asheville Citizen Times reports that Robert James Frye, died July 5. Frye was hiking with a friend on the border of the Pisgah and Nantahala national forests and a few miles below the Blue Ridge Parkway. Transylvania County Sheriff David Mahoney said it appeared that Frye “had some medical issues and died of natural causes.” Frye was from Campobello, South Carolina. The Pisgah and Nantahala national forests are said to be two of the busiest in the country. They draw about 5 million visitors a year.

Officials: Inmate dies at county jail in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An inmate in a North Carolina jail has died two days after he was booked into the facility. News outlets report 51-year-old Michael Daniel Mangan was found unresponsive in his Mecklenburg County Jail cell in Charlotte early Sunday morning. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that jail staff and first responders attempted CPR on Mangan before he died. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate his death. Records obtained by The Charlotte Observer show Mangan was booked into the jail Friday on larceny charges. The release says he was put in a separate unit to screen for coronavirus symptoms.

Officials: 65-year-old swimmer dies at North Carolina beach

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A swimmer that had been reported missing at a beach on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died. The National Park Service said in a news release Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers received a call about the 65-year-old swimmer from Pennsylvania 15 minutes after he went missing near Pony Pen beach on Ocracoke Island Sunday. The release says the swimmer was spotted face down in the water by a ranger at the scene. Officials brought him to shore and administered CPR but their efforts were not successful. The release says a large rip current was seen at the site the man went missing.

Fiery car crash in North Carolina leaves 3 men dead

GASTON, N.C. (AP) — Emergency responders say three men were found dead Sunday in North Carolina near the border with Virginia after firefighters extinguished a blaze in a wooded area following a car crash. The fire department in Gaston says firefighters at 8:02 a.m. responded to a call about a vehicle on fire along North Carolina Highway 48 in Pleasant Hill. They found a car split in two and fully engulfed in flames. The fire had already spread to surrounding brush. The department in a statement said the men were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, and their bodies were found when firefighters put out the blaze.