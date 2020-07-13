Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is slowly coming to accept that the Republican National Convention won't be the four-night infomercial for his reelection that he'd anticipated. Already the late August event has moved from North Carolina to Florida, and now coronavirus cases are spiking and there's an economic recession. Trump aides and allies are increasingly questioning whether the convention will be worth the trouble. Some are advocating that it be scrapped altogether. They reason that conventions are meant to lay out a candidate’s vision for the coming four years, not spark months of intrigue over the health and safety those who attend. Ultimately, the call on whether to move forward will be Trump’s alone.

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A swimmer that had been reported missing at a beach on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died. The National Park Service said in a news release Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers received a call about the 65-year-old swimmer from Pennsylvania 15 minutes after he went missing near Pony Pen beach on Ocracoke Island Sunday. The release says the swimmer was spotted face down in the water by a ranger at the scene. Officials brought him to shore and administered CPR but their efforts were not successful. The release says a large rip current was seen at the site the man went missing.

GASTON, N.C. (AP) — Emergency responders say three men were found dead Sunday in North Carolina near the border with Virginia after firefighters extinguished a blaze in a wooded area following a car crash. The fire department in Gaston says firefighters at 8:02 a.m. responded to a call about a vehicle on fire along North Carolina Highway 48 in Pleasant Hill. They found a car split in two and fully engulfed in flames. The fire had already spread to surrounding brush. The department in a statement said the men were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, and their bodies were found when firefighters put out the blaze.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in North Carolina say four people were hospitalized Sunday after a woman put her vehicle into the wrong gear and backed into seven individuals. WBTV-TV reports the crash happened just before 10 a.m. in Charlotte. Police say the woman was trying to drive forward out of a parking space when she accidentally reversed, ran over the curb and hit the people. Police say four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the woman had been handing out food to homeless people before the crash. Police have not released the name of the driver.