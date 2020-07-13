Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Cole Custer became the first rookie regular to win in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years, surging to the lead in a four-wide, final-lap scramble Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. were dueling side by side for the lead on the Lap 266 final restart when Custer — with a push from Matt DiBenedetto on the outside — made his move from sixth in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. As the leaders bunched in Turn 1, Custer slid ahead and outlasted Truex’s Toyota. Making his 20th series start, the 22-year-old Custer celebrated with a frontstretch burnout as his crew happily ran to greet him.

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Trucks Series race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway when rain washed out the final stage. Creed won for the first time in the series, taking the second stage just before the thunderstorm hit the track. Creed started second in the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet and was third in the first stage before dipping low past a group of trucks on the Lap 52 restart. He then battled Kentucky native Ben Rhodes’ for the lead and took control for good, taking the checkered flag just as dark clouds approached over Turn 4 of the 1.5-mile oval.