Greenville VA Clinic employees test positive for COVID-19

The V.A. says employees who tested positive were confined to one particular room in the clinic.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some employees at the Greenville VA Clinic have tested positive for COVID-19.

Shahron James, Deputy Public Affairs Chief of the Durham VA Healthcare System, says the six employees who tested positive were confined to one particular room in the clinic.

The employees were tested Saturday and found out they were positive for the virus on Sunday, officials say.

James says they have tested all of their staff as a precaution. The clinic is still open and veteran services remain unaffected.

