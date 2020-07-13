ENC’s Haliwa Saponi Indian Tribe reacts to news of Redskins name change

HOLLISTER, N.C. (WITN) - After more than 80 years, The Washington Redskins announced they’re officially changing their team name.

The Redskins team name has been a reminder of tragic history for Native American tribes like the Haliwa Saponi Indian tribe, in Hollister. When the team announced they were finally changing it, tribe executive director, Jamie Oxendine, says he was elated.

Oxendine said, “And I know most of the Native American community is very excited about this news.”

Redskins fans like Amanda Dobbs have been vocal about their feelings too.

Dobbs said, “It’s been a long time coming. It should have never been that offensive.”

Amanda Dobbs has been a Redskins fan for over 15 years, but she understands not all fans agree with her. She’s willing to switch to the new paraphernalia out respect for Native American’s wishes.

“I’m more than happy to replace my current merchandise,” said Dobbs.

Oxendine says the history behind the term Redskins dates back as early as the French and Indian War.

“The actual term Redskins refers to red scalps. There was a bounty put on Native Americans in the 1700s,” said Oxendine.

Oxendine says Native Americans have been fighting for this change since as early as the 1940s—seven years after the name was changed from the Braves to the Redskins. He says those bounties were to try to eliminate the Native American population—even going as far as offering money for their skin which was bloody, hence why its referred to as red skin.

And not only does it represent a history of the slaughter of Native American people, Oxendine says sports teams should also be historically accurate.

Oxendine said, ”Have a correctly-drawn logo, a correct name, that gives honor to the native people that were here before.”

And as far as new name suggestions, both Oxendine and Dobbs like the idea of the Redtails instead; after the first trained black aviators, the best known of the Tuskeegee airmen.

Dobbs said, “Redtails was kind of cool. I saw that suggestion on Facebook.”

Oxendine said, “I do like the idea of giving honor to the Afro-American Redtails. I think that’s very, very nice. I still think they could give credit to the Native Americans in the area. Work with the Powhatan tribe and the many other tribes in Virginia. There’s eight tribes in Virginia.”

And Oxendine supports name changes for any American sports teams that have team names similar to the Redskins.

No word yet from Redskins officials on what the new mascot will be named.

