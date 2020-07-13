Advertisement

ENC’s Haliwa Saponi Indian Tribe reacts to news of Redskins name change

Haliwa Saponi Indian Tribe
Haliwa Saponi Indian Tribe(WITN)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLISTER, N.C. (WITN) - After more than 80 years, The Washington Redskins announced they’re officially changing their team name.

The Redskins team name has been a reminder of tragic history for Native American tribes like the Haliwa Saponi Indian tribe, in Hollister. When the team announced they were finally changing it, tribe executive director, Jamie Oxendine, says he was elated.

Oxendine said, “And I know most of the Native American community is very excited about this news.”

Redskins fans like Amanda Dobbs have been vocal about their feelings too.

Dobbs said, “It’s been a long time coming. It should have never been that offensive.”

Amanda Dobbs has been a Redskins fan for over 15 years, but she understands not all fans agree with her. She’s willing to switch to the new paraphernalia out respect for Native American’s wishes.

“I’m more than happy to replace my current merchandise,” said Dobbs.

Oxendine says the history behind the term Redskins dates back as early as the French and Indian War.

“The actual term Redskins refers to red scalps. There was a bounty put on Native Americans in the 1700s,” said Oxendine.

Oxendine says Native Americans have been fighting for this change since as early as the 1940s—seven years after the name was changed from the Braves to the Redskins. He says those bounties were to try to eliminate the Native American population—even going as far as offering money for their skin which was bloody, hence why its referred to as red skin.

And not only does it represent a history of the slaughter of Native American people, Oxendine says sports teams should also be historically accurate.

Oxendine said, ”Have a correctly-drawn logo, a correct name, that gives honor to the native people that were here before.”

And as far as new name suggestions, both Oxendine and Dobbs like the idea of the Redtails instead; after the first trained black aviators, the best known of the Tuskeegee airmen.

Dobbs said, “Redtails was kind of cool. I saw that suggestion on Facebook.”

Oxendine said, “I do like the idea of giving honor to the Afro-American Redtails. I think that’s very, very nice. I still think they could give credit to the Native Americans in the area. Work with the Powhatan tribe and the many other tribes in Virginia. There’s eight tribes in Virginia.”

And Oxendine supports name changes for any American sports teams that have team names similar to the Redskins.

No word yet from Redskins officials on what the new mascot will be named.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carteret County ministry opens larger thrift store

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Loaves and Fishes in Beaufort held a grand opening this weekend to officially open up their new 8,600 sq. ft thrift store amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

News

Corolla wild horse dies after choking on an apple

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A yearling colt has died on the Outer Banks after choking on an apple.

News

Suspect arrested and charged with murder in Greenville death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
41-year-old Roland Thomas Barrett of Greenville has been charged with an open count of murder in connection with the death of 70-year-old Leonard Shackleford Sr.

News

Woman charged with DWI after Marine hit on bicycle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
New Bern police have charged Sanna Suarez, 46, with driving while impaired and driving left of center

Latest News

Crime

Murder suspects make first appearance in Craven County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
35-year old Leon Mitchell and 41-year old Tyrabia Parker went before a judge for the first time in Craven County Monday morning.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 5 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Crime

Greenville man killed in Snow Hill shooting; two others injured

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police Chief Gordon Hobbs says the shooting happened in the 400 block of West Harper Street shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Onslow County reports 5th death

Updated: 6 hours ago
The state Department of Health & Human Services says at least 1,510 deaths have occurred in the state.

News

Contractor accused by Havelock Police of defrauding homeowner for Hurricane Florence repairs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say a contactor is facing charges he took money for Hurricane Florence repairs he never completed.

Crime

Man charged in Kinston shooting where three vehicles crashed

Updated: 7 hours ago
Golontae Brock, of Kinston, was arrested Monday morning at a home in Martin County.