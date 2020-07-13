Advertisement

Duke hires Celtics’ Lawson to lead women’s basketball team

FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team's training facility in Boston. A person familiar with the situation says Duke is in talks with Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Lawson to lead the Blue Devils women’s basketball program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 10, 2020, because the school has not commented publicly on its search. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team's training facility in Boston. A person familiar with the situation says Duke is in talks with Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Lawson to lead the Blue Devils women’s basketball program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 10, 2020, because the school has not commented publicly on its search. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By AARON BEARD, The Associated Press

Duke has turned to Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women’s basketball program.

The school announced the hiring in a social media post Saturday, a little more than a week after Joanne P. McCallie announced she wouldn’t return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract. It is the first college head-coaching job for the 39-year-old Lawson, who played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee before a long WNBA career as well as work in broadcasting.

In a statement, Lawson called it “a dream come true” for someone who “wanted to be a coach since I was a kid.”

“Everybody I spoke with and had a chance to interact with, I immediately felt a great connection,” Lawson said. “It wasn’t a decision based on emotion, but there was a lot of emotion involved in it because of how excited I am and how ready I am to get started and to work with the players.”

Lawson appeared in three Final Fours at Tennessee and then played in the WNBA from 2003-15, winning the 2005 championship with Sacramento. She also was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing in 2008. She had also worked as a TV commentator for NBA and college basketball games before the Celtics hired her in June 2019.

Additionally, she has assisted USA Basketball efforts to prepare 3-on-3 teams for the Tokyo Olympics.

In statements, athletics director Kevin White called Lawson “the ideal fit” while university president Vincent Price said Lawson “has proven herself as a skilled coach and a committed mentor.”

Duke is the second Atlantic Coast Conference program this offseason to hire a woman working as an NBA assistant to be its head coach. Notre Dame hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey – a former Fighting Irish player and assistant – to replace Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw in April.

Lawson inherits a Duke program that regularly goes to the NCAA Tournament, yet hasn’t won a league title since the ACC added national powers Notre Dame (2013) and Louisville (2014) to what was already a top-flight conference.

McCallie led Duke to at least a share of the regular-season title four times and three ACC Tournament titles while also making 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including four straight trips to the Elite Eight from 2010-13.

But the Blue Devils have failed to finish in the top three of the league regular-season race in four of the past seven years since the last wave of league expansion.

It’ll be up to Lawson to shake things up and give the Duke program a jolt.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

Sports

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

Sports

Dodd and Phillips flourishing at UNCW

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
Imajae Dodd and Shykeim Phillips should be back at UNCW taking summer classes, meeting their new head coach and getting ready for their sophomore campaigns. Instead, the former Greene Central and South Central basketball standouts are back home doing everything they can to stay ready for next season.

Sports

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT
The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
Hockey became the latest sport to finalize a return during a global pandemic after NHL owners and players approved an agreement Friday to resume the season — and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.

Sports

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall, the most dramatic move yet by a power conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

ECU baseball head coach Cliff Godwin earns contract extension through 2025

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
The East Carolina University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a contract extension for head baseball coach Cliff Godwin

Sports

Mike Houston integrating new social initiatives within ECU football program

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU head football coach Mike Houston says he really takes these social issues to heart, adding he just wants his players to have a voice and perform their civic duties

ACC

UNC football pauses football workouts for at least one week

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
Voluntary football workouts at UNC have been halted for at least one week after the university reported 37 positive COVID-19 tests among its student-athletes and team personnel

Sports

Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
The Ivy League on Wednesday became the first Division I conference to say it will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.