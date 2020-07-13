Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Two charged in car break-in’s, one more wanted

(L-R) Dillon Bullock, Jessica Hurst
(L-R) Dillon Bullock, Jessica Hurst(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing charges and deputies are still looking for a third person in connection to a slew of car break-in’s over the weekend.

Pitt County deputies arrested Dillon Bullock, 23, from Greenville and Jessica Hurst, 29, from Washington. They’re both charged with breaking into multiple cars Sunday morning in Eastern Pines.

Deputies say a resident reported the break-in’s to authorities. Officials say Bullock reportedly tried to hit a resident with a car while trying to get away. He is facing an additional attempted murder charge.

When deputies tried to pull the suspects over, they kept driving leading to a short chase. Bullock, Hurst and one other person ran from the car on King George Road in Greenville. Bullock and Hurst were eventually taken into custody, while deputies continue to look for the third suspect.

The investigation is on-going and more charges are expected

