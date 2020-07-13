Advertisement

Corolla wild horse dies after choking on an apple

Wild horse dies
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COROLLA N.C. (WITN) - A yearling colt has died on the Outer Banks after choking on an apple.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says the horse, named “Danny,” died on Friday.

They say the apple was stuck in his throat.

In a Facebook post the group says, “When we say that apples and carrots kill wild horses, we are not kidding. We are not being overly dramatic. We are not using scare tactics. Apples and carrots kill wild horses. Danny was killed by humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses. No regard for the health of the horses. No regard for the laws put in place to protect the horses.”

They think he had an obstructed esophagus for days before being found.

Doctors were able to remove the apple, but it had been in his throat long enough to cause an infection.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund reminds everyone to not feed or touch the horses and to let them be.

