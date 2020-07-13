Contractor accused by Havelock Police of defrauding homeowner for Hurricane Florence repairs

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a contactor is facing charges he took money for Hurricane Florence repairs he never completed.

Havelock Police have charged William Love, of Roanoke, with obtaining property under false pretense over $100,000 and obtaining advances under promise to work and pay for the contract work.

Investigators say that Love’s Construction was hired by the victim to complte home repairs after Hurricane Florence.

Officials say that Love defrauded the victim of around $150,000 for uncompleted repairs.

Love was arrested on Sunday and is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

