Carolina Hurricanes open training camp at PNC Arena in Raleigh

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice Monday at PNC Arena for their first training camp practice under the NHL’s “Return-to-Play” plan.

Forward Martin Necas was the only notable player not in attendance. Under league protocols, the Canes are not permitted to explain his absence.

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour put his energized players through practice drills as his team gets ready to contend for yet another Stanley Cup.

But this resumption of play is not without sacrifice. Team captain Jordan Staal and his wife, Heather, have three young kids.

The entire league entered Phase 3 of the NHL’s “Return-to-Play” plan Monday, and for the ‘Canes, they were all smiles.

Monday marked the Carolina’s first “real” team practice n four months after the 20-19-20 regular season abruptly ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL’s current plan is to start its Stanley Cup Qualifying Round on Saturday, August 1, which is less than three weeks away.

The ‘Canes have 29 players on their “Return-to-Play” roster and 23 of them hit the ice Monday morning.

The Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Qualifying Round.

Schedule

Game 1: Hurricanes vs. Rangers @ Scotiabank Arena in Toronto - Saturday, August 1

Game 2: Hurricanes vs. Rangers @ Scotiabank Arena in Toronto - Monday, August 3

Game 3: Hurricanes vs. Rangers @ Scotiabank Arena in Toronto - Tuesday, August 4

*Game 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers @ Scotiabank Arena in Toronto - Thursday, August 6

*Game 5: Hurricanes vs. Rangers @ Scotiabank Arena in Toronto - Saturday, August 8

