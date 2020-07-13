Above average temperatures were the global norm in June

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Copernicus Climate Change Service and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts are reporting global June heat statistics and the numbers are close to record breaking. The deviation from normal June temperatures (measured over the period between 1981 to 2010) this year was 0.53°C (0.954°F), about 0.01°C from matching 2019′s record breaking June.

Surface air temperature anomaly for June 2020. (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts)

Arctic Siberia showed the greatest rise from normal, with some areas showing a 10°C (18°F) difference. This did nothing to help slow an increase of fires across northern Siberia.

Theoretically, the rising heat near the poles will act as a positive temperature feedback mechanism, as it will increase ice melt in the region. Ice, especially near the poles, helps reflect solar radiation off the surface of the earth due to its high albedo. When that ice melts, albedo goes down, which then leads to warmer temperatures and continual ice melt and continual warming.

Here in Eastern NC, we were one of the few areas that saw cooler than average June temperatures. We saw an average high of 84.7°F (2.6°F below average), an average low of 68°F (1.2°F above average), which left us with a mean temperature of 76.4°F (0.7°F below average). So far in July, Eastern NC is about 1.0°F above average across the board.

