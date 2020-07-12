Advertisement

Police: ‘Suspicious’ death being investigated as a homicide

Major crimes unit investigating cause of death for elderly man found at scene of gas leak
GPD is investigating the cause of death for an elderly man found at the scene of a gas leak.
GPD is investigating the cause of death for an elderly man found at the scene of a gas leak.(WIFR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes unit is investigating what they call a suspicious death.

According to a release, Greenville Fire/Rescue received a call for a gas leak around 1:00 p.m. Saturday at 504 B Roundtree Drive.

When they got there they found 70-year-old Leonard Shackleford, Sr. dead inside the home.

Greenville police say suspicious evidence at the scene has them treating the death as a homicide.

Detectives are waiting for an official cause of death from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s office.

GPD Major Crimes is asking anyone who recently had contact with the victim to call Detective Verdin at 252-329-4300.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Demostrators gather near North Carolina Confederate statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Hundreds of people protested near a Confederate monument in a central North Carolina city where local officials have tried to limit the activities of demonstrators.

News

Protesters expected to rally against racial profiling in Williamston

Updated: 1 hours ago
The National Action Network and attorney Ben Crump, representing Missy Wright, are hosting a rally against racial profiling.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Heat index back near 100° Sunday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A stray shower or storm may form from partly cloudy skies Saturday.

News

Protesters rally against racial profiling in Williamston

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The rally is set to take place at the Hampton Inn Suites, in Williamston, at 1099 Hampton Court on Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: NCDHHS reports highest one-day increase of positive cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
All this week the state hit new records with people in the hospital.

News

Black Lives Matter demonstration set for Williamston

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Participants are asked to wear all black and white and cultural attire and to bring signs.

News

Community prayer vigil for unity set for Greenville

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Mayor P. J. Connelly and other influential leaders are expected to attend.

News

Vidant Medical Center criticized after sending email to employees

Updated: 21 hours ago
Vidant Medical Center in Greenville is receiving backlash after sending an email out to its employees.

News

Remains of missing woman found in Jones County

Updated: 21 hours ago
The remains of Elizabeth Andrea Spencer were located Friday in a secluded area of Jones County, and two people are charged with killing her.

News

Multi-vehicle crash in Greenville involving GPD officer

Updated: 21 hours ago
A Greenville police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash this evening in Greenville.