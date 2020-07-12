Police: ‘Suspicious’ death being investigated as a homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes unit is investigating what they call a suspicious death.

According to a release, Greenville Fire/Rescue received a call for a gas leak around 1:00 p.m. Saturday at 504 B Roundtree Drive.

When they got there they found 70-year-old Leonard Shackleford, Sr. dead inside the home.

Greenville police say suspicious evidence at the scene has them treating the death as a homicide.

Detectives are waiting for an official cause of death from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s office.

GPD Major Crimes is asking anyone who recently had contact with the victim to call Detective Verdin at 252-329-4300.

