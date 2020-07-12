Police: Cherry Point Marine hospitalized after being hit on bicycle

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -

A Marine in our state has been hospitalized after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in New Bern on Sunday morning.

According to the New Bern Police Department, the accident happened at Watercrest Loop and Landscape Drive in the Carolina Colours neighborhood shortly before 11 a.m.

Police say the man is in his mid-30s, and a Marine with Cherry Point.

He was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No circumstances surround the accident were made available. Police say it is still under investigation.

