Advertisement

Pennsylvania man dies while swimming off Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE ISLAND
OCRACOKE ISLAND(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) -

A 65-year old Pennsylvania man died in a rip current on Sunday while swimming off Ocracoke Island.

Officials say that Cape Hatteras Seashore Rangers received a call around 11:15 for a swimmer that had been missing for about 15 minutes near the Pony Pen Beach.

When they got there, crews found the man from Chester Heights face down approximately 60 yards from the beach.

After lifeguards brought him back to shore, emergency responders attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

"Our team at Cape Hatteras National Seashore sends our most sincere condolences to this man's family following the very sad loss that occurred today off the Seashore's beach on Ocracoke Island. While we don't know the cause of this tragic event, our staff observed rip currents in the area and moderately rough surf conditions. We strongly urge swimmers to take great caution when entering the Atlantic Ocean where swimming can be challenging for even the most experienced swimmers," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

Officials say there was a large rip current in the area where he went missing.

There was a moderate risk of rip currents for all Outer Banks beaches on Sunday. Officials says only experienced surf swimmers should go into the water on moderate risk days.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: lab-confirmed cases surpass 85,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
1,070 are currently hospitalized.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Another hot day; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Mostly sunny and hot Sunday with only a slim chance of a shower.

News

Police: ‘Suspicious’ death being investigated as a homicide

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to a release, Greenville Fire/Rescue responded to a gas leak around 1:00 p.m. Saturday at 504 B Roundtree Drive. There, they found 70-year-old Leonard Shackleford, Sr. dead inside the home.

News

Demostrators gather near North Carolina Confederate statue

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Hundreds of people protested near a Confederate monument in a central North Carolina city where local officials have tried to limit the activities of demonstrators.

Latest News

News

Protesters expected to rally against racial profiling in Williamston

Updated: 20 hours ago
The National Action Network and attorney Ben Crump, representing Missy Wright, are hosting a rally against racial profiling.

News

Protesters rally against racial profiling in Williamston

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The rally is set to take place at the Hampton Inn Suites, in Williamston, at 1099 Hampton Court on Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m.

News

Black Lives Matter demonstration set for Williamston

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Participants are asked to wear all black and white and cultural attire and to bring signs.

News

Community prayer vigil for unity set for Greenville

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Mayor P. J. Connelly and other influential leaders are expected to attend.

News

Vidant Medical Center criticized after sending email to employees

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
Vidant Medical Center in Greenville is receiving backlash after sending an email out to its employees.

News

Remains of missing woman found in Jones County

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
The remains of Elizabeth Andrea Spencer were located Friday in a secluded area of Jones County, and two people are charged with killing her.