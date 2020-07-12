Pennsylvania man dies while swimming off Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) -

A 65-year old Pennsylvania man died in a rip current on Sunday while swimming off Ocracoke Island.

Officials say that Cape Hatteras Seashore Rangers received a call around 11:15 for a swimmer that had been missing for about 15 minutes near the Pony Pen Beach.

When they got there, crews found the man from Chester Heights face down approximately 60 yards from the beach.

After lifeguards brought him back to shore, emergency responders attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

"Our team at Cape Hatteras National Seashore sends our most sincere condolences to this man's family following the very sad loss that occurred today off the Seashore's beach on Ocracoke Island. While we don't know the cause of this tragic event, our staff observed rip currents in the area and moderately rough surf conditions. We strongly urge swimmers to take great caution when entering the Atlantic Ocean where swimming can be challenging for even the most experienced swimmers," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.

Officials say there was a large rip current in the area where he went missing.

There was a moderate risk of rip currents for all Outer Banks beaches on Sunday. Officials says only experienced surf swimmers should go into the water on moderate risk days.

