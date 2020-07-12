Advertisement

New Hanover County to consider declaring racism a public health crisis

New Hanover County to consider resolution to declare racism a public health crisis.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution on Monday that would declare racism a public health crisis in the county.

According to WECT, the Chair of the Board of Commissioners Julie Oslon-Boseman asked for the resolution to be considered by the board at large.

The resolution is similar in wording to the one recently approved in Mecklenburg County.

It states, in part:

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners believes that Racism has formed the basis for a public health crisis affecting our entire County and should be treated with urgency. This resolution calls upon legislators, health officials, and others in our community to research and analyze data, and make meaningful changes to dismantle systemic Racism. New Hanover County will seek to promote Racial equity through policies approved by the Board of Commissioners and will encourage other local, state and national entities to recognize Racism as a public health crisis and take action.

The resolution is part of the Consent Agenda for Monday’s meeting. Items on the consent agenda are typically approved as a whole without discussion, however any commissioner can ask for an item to be moved for further discussion.

