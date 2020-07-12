Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-GOP CONVENTION

It's Trump's call on what the GOP convention will look like

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is slowly coming to accept that the Republican National Convention won't be the four-night infomercial for his reelection that he'd anticipated. Already the late August event has moved from North Carolina to Florida, and now coronavirus cases are spiking and there's an economic recession. Trump aides and allies are increasingly questioning whether the convention will be worth the trouble. Some are advocating that it be scrapped altogether. They reason that conventions are meant to lay out a candidate’s vision for the coming four years, not spark months of intrigue over the health and safety those who attend. Ultimately, the call on whether to move forward will be Trump’s alone.

PROTEST PERMITS-LAWSUIT

Demostrators gather near North Carolina Confederate statue

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of people protested near a Confederate monument in a central North Carolina city where local officials have tried to limit the activities of demonstrators. WXII-TV reports the protesters on Saturday marched 1.5 miles from Burlington into downtown Graham, where the century-old statue of a soldier is located. The protest featured speeches calling for an end to racial oppression. Many demonstrators held signs and at one point chanted, “Racism, we are going to tear your kingdom down.” Law enforcement officers guarded the monument as part of a state of emergency declared Friday by the mayor of Graham ahead of the protest.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOREIGN WORKERS

As beach towns open, businesses are short foreign workers

BOSTON (AP) — Businesses in beach communities and mountain getaways up and down the East Coast are fretting about a shortage of workers as the summer season picks up steam. The concern comes after the Trump administration announced last month that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. Workers with these visas are employed in forestry to fisheries to hospitality businesses. Businesses said they would like to hire Americans but that labor pools in their communities are too small. Other challenges are high housing prices.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UNIVERSITY BUILDINGS

UNC commission recommends re-naming 4 campus buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings that currently have ties to slaveholders or white supremacists. The Charlotte Observer reports the Friday recommendation from the Commission on History, Race and A Way Forward will go to school’s chancellor, who can then decide to forward it to the Board of Trustees. History professor Jim Leloudis co-chairs the commission. He says the four buildings at issue are named after men who “used their positions to impose and maintain violent systems of racial subjugation.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. senator says he's tested positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member. Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The 41-year-old was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The entire legislature now isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they aren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.

TROPICAL WEATHER

Fay becomes post-tropical cyclone over eastern New York

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England has been downgraded for a second time Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says in its 5 a.m. advisory that Fay has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone. It was located about 30 miles south of Albany, New York. Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore towns after it made landfall as a tropical storm Friday afternoon in New Jersey. The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then into southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday. Forecasters again decreased expected rain totals to 1 to 2 inches.

CHARLIE DANIELS FUNERAL

Country stars talk of Charlie Daniels' faith at funeral

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the late country star Charlie Daniels reflected on his faith and his patriotism as well as his musical legacy at his funeral service. The fiddler was given a star-studded salute on Friday by country artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and Vince Gill during the service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Daniels was known for his hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” He died Monday at the age of 83. The Tennessean reported that his casket was surrounded by a fiddle, a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar and a belt buckle with a cross.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Suit seeks to block N.C. mail-in ballot witness mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit seeks to block North Carolina’s witness requirement for people casting mail-in absentee ballots for the November election because of the pandemic. State law reads an absentee voter has to fill out a traditional absentee ballot in the presence of one adult, who then signs the sealed envelope. It was reduced from two witnesses this year because of COVID-19 concerns. But four voters with health concerns who sued Friday in Wake County court say the reduction isn't good enough, and they fear they could endanger their lives to locate a witness.