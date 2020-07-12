Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of people protested near a Confederate monument in a central North Carolina city where local officials have tried to limit the activities of demonstrators. WXII-TV reports the protesters on Saturday marched 1.5 miles from Burlington into downtown Graham, where the century-old statue of a soldier is located. The protest featured speeches calling for an end to racial oppression. Many demonstrators held signs and at one point chanted, “Racism, we are going to tear your kingdom down.” Law enforcement officers guarded the monument as part of a state of emergency declared Friday by the mayor of Graham ahead of the protest.

BOSTON (AP) — Businesses in beach communities and mountain getaways up and down the East Coast are fretting about a shortage of workers as the summer season picks up steam. The concern comes after the Trump administration announced last month that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. Workers with these visas are employed in forestry to fisheries to hospitality businesses. Businesses said they would like to hire Americans but that labor pools in their communities are too small. Other challenges are high housing prices.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings that currently have ties to slaveholders or white supremacists. The Charlotte Observer reports the Friday recommendation from the Commission on History, Race and A Way Forward will go to school’s chancellor, who can then decide to forward it to the Board of Trustees. History professor Jim Leloudis co-chairs the commission. He says the four buildings at issue are named after men who “used their positions to impose and maintain violent systems of racial subjugation.”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member. Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The 41-year-old was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The entire legislature now isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they aren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.