Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Duke has hired Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women's basketball program. The school announced the hiring in a social media post Saturday. That came a little more than a week after Joanne P. McCallie announced she wouldn't return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract. It is the first college head coaching job for the 39-year-old Lawson. She played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee and was part of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing. She joined the Celtics in June 2019.

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Trucks Series race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway when rain washed out the final stage. Creed won for the first time in the series, taking the second stage just before the thunderstorm hit the track. Creed started second in the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet and was third in the first stage before dipping low past a group of trucks on the Lap 52 restart. He then battled Kentucky native Ben Rhodes’ for the lead and took control for good, taking the checkered flag just as dark clouds approached over Turn 4 of the 1.5-mile oval.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina recruit Tony Grimes says he plans to reclassify and graduate this summer so that he can join the Tar Heels for the upcoming season. Grimes announced his plan in a social-media post Friday. Grimes is the nation’s top-rated cornerback for the class of 2021 and the No. 7 recruit overall according to 247sports. He recently committed to the Tar Heels out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, in a huge recruiting win for Mack Brown’s staff.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Scott Dixon earned his third straight victory Saturday with an improbable triumph in the opening race of a weekend doubleheader at Road America, as IndyCar welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season. Dixon has won each of the three IndyCar races to take place thus far during this pandemic-delayed season. He’s the first IndyCar driver to start a season with at least three consecutive victories since Sebastien Bourdais reeled off four straight to start the 2006 campaign.