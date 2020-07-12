Advertisement

Fiery car crash in North Carolina leaves three men dead

Three men were found dead Sunday in North Carolina after firefighters extinguished a blaze in a wooded area following a car crash.
Three men were found dead Sunday in North Carolina after firefighters extinguished a blaze in a wooded area following a car crash.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GASTON, N.C. (AP) -

Emergency responders say three men were found dead Sunday in North Carolina near the border with Virginia after firefighters extinguished a blaze in a wooded area following a car crash.

The fire department in Gaston says firefighters at 8:02 a.m. responded to a call about a vehicle on fire along North Carolina Highway 48 in Pleasant Hill.

They found a car split in two and fully engulfed in flames.

The fire had already spread to surrounding brush.

The department in a statement said the men were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, and their bodies were found when firefighters put out the blaze.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

