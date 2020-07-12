Crew member hospitalized, residents uninjured after Duck house fire

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -

Officials say one crew member was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Duck on Saturday.

The Duck Fire Department was called to the home at 106 Bayberry Drive shortly before 5 p.m.

There was heavy fire throughout the home when firefighters got there.

With the heat index nearing 100 degrees on Saturday, officials say one firefighter and one support personnel were treated for heat related illness by Dare County EMS.

One of them was taken to hospital.

According to officials, the occupants and homeowners were not hurt and were not in the house when the fire began.

Crews were able to contain the fire to that one home. No other structures were damaged.

Officials say that cause of the fire is still under investigation.

