Vidant Medical Center criticized after sending email to employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Medical Center in Greenville is receiving backlash after sending an email out to its employees.

WITN received emails and Facebook messages regarding an email entitled, “16 Bridge-Building Tips For White People.” Viewers who forwarded the email wanted to remain anonymous and feared publicly complaining about the email they say was offensive.

The email from Vidant gives “tips” on how to move towards racial reconciliation. The first tip says, “Don’t expect People of Color (POC) to be your only source of education about race.” There are additional tips that many find offensive, such as, “Don’t compare your experience of oppression or suffering with a Person of Color’s experience with oppression or suffering.”

Vidant Health issued a statement about the email saying it is part of their mission to actively work towards diversity of inclusion and the graphic was created out of honest dialogue with employees.

One “tip” people are widely offended by suggests people should not “Whitesplain.” The bridge building pamphlet defines “Whiteplain as a White person explaining racism or suggesting how a POC should respond to perceived racist incidents.”

The list of “tips” continues explaining the power of words and how some words have a lasting impact, negative or positive. The additional “tips” offer direct advice and are specific to White people.

Vidant Medical Center sends email to employees (Amber Lake)

Vidant Medical Center email (Amber Lake)

In the statement below, Vidant Health leaders outlined how the messaging was created and said, “These sessions for team members have created a lot of interest, which is why Vidant is steadfast in offering these voluntarily conversations.”

However, some employees, who contacted WITN, remain outraged and call this type of email “racist” and “hurtful.”

Vidant Health Statement:

Vidant Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina. In order for us to be successful in this mission, it is critical that we actively work toward creating an environment of inclusion and belonging for all. To foster this environment, we have created opportunities for open, honest dialogue and mindfulness where all team members are heard and supported, starting with a session called, Let’s Talk About It. These sessions and supporting information were designed by national thought leaders in equity and inclusion. The virtual sessions for all team members are designed for each of us to open our hearts, listen to the experiences and opinions of others, support each other and heal together. The intention is not to know all the answers, but rather to have a venue to explore, be heard, question, be curious and show support for each other. Let’s Talk About It supports our desire to build a bridge to belonging, the first step in Vidant’s continuing journey to be a place where everyone feels safe and included. These sessions for team members have created a lot of interest, which is why Vidant is steadfast in offering these voluntarily conversations. We remain committed to being brave in creating an environment of inclusion. Vidant’s pursuit of belonging and love will guide us from a place of fear to growth.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.