Protesters expected to rally against racial profiling in Williamston

A &amp;quot;Black Lives Matter&amp;quot; sign is seen during protests on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. (Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The National Action Network and attorney Ben Crump, representing Missy Wright, are hosting a rally against racial profiling.

The rally is set to take place at the Hampton Inn Suites, in Williamston, at 1099 Hampton Court on Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m.

Wright’s Facebook Live went viral after she accused the hotel and police of racially profiling her while she and her family were at the pool. Read more here.

The bus will depart at 6145 Giles Street, in Raleigh, at 11 a.m.

Participants will be provided with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, t-shirts, and lunch.

