Phillip’s Forecast: Hot weekend; Rip risk forecast

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Saturday & Sunday

A weak boundary will sweep into the area Saturday during the hottest time of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy. The weak front will spark a few thunderstorms over Eastern NC during the late afternoon. Highs will rise to the low 90s on both Saturday and Sunday with winds out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The front will push offshore and then stall near the Outer Banks. A stray sea breeze shower could form Sunday afternoon just inland from the coast, but most places will be dry Sunday. Rain chances are 30% Saturday and 20% Sunday.

Next Week

The average high this time of year is 90 degrees and we’ll be in that territory or slightly hotter most of the week. Outside of rain-cooled air, overall the week will be rather hot. The Monday weather pattern will be a bit unsettled resulting in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The heat index will register around 100 degrees. Tuesday will have a dryer sky with highs back to the lower 90s. By Wednesday, high pressure will build back into the area keeping rain chances low and keeping temperatures above average. Morning temperatures will be warm as most nights will only cool to the middle 70s by sunrise.