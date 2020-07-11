Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Hot weekend; Rip risk forecast

A stray or shower or storm is possible Saturday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Saturday & Sunday

A weak boundary will sweep into the area Saturday during the hottest time of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy. The weak front will spark a few thunderstorms over Eastern NC during the late afternoon. Highs will rise to the low 90s on both Saturday and Sunday with winds out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The front will push offshore and then stall near the Outer Banks. A stray sea breeze shower could form Sunday afternoon just inland from the coast, but most places will be dry Sunday. Rain chances are 30% Saturday and 20% Sunday.

Next Week

The average high this time of year is 90 degrees and we’ll be in that territory or slightly hotter most of the week. Outside of rain-cooled air, overall the week will be rather hot. The Monday weather pattern will be a bit unsettled resulting in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The heat index will register around 100 degrees. Tuesday will have a dryer sky with highs back to the lower 90s. By Wednesday, high pressure will build back into the area keeping rain chances low and keeping temperatures above average. Morning temperatures will be warm as most nights will only cool to the middle 70s by sunrise.

Latest News

Weather

When and where to look to see NEOWISE in ENC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Comet NEOWISE sightings in ENC

Weather

UPDATE: Coastal low at 80% chance of being named

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the western Atlantic and is expected to become Eduoard later this weekend.

Weather

Submit your weather photos to Carolina Camera

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT
Winter weather brings some beautiful photos! Submit your snow photos to WITN's Carolina Camera!

Weather

UPDATE: Tar River falling to minor flood level

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Weather

Dolly weakens to a tropical depression; No threat

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
Dolly will stay weak and well offshore.

Weather

Matt's Weather Authority Forecast for June 24th

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT

Weather

UPDATE: Low tropical development, vibrant sunsets

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
African dust could limit tropical activity over the next few weeks.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020