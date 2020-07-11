Phillip’s Forecast: Another hot day; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Sunday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Sunday

The heat will persist today under mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the low 90s for Sunday with a slim to none chance of rain. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid 70s, keeping the humidity levels high. The combination of that humidity with our afternoon heat will lead to a “feels like” temperature near the triple digits. Winds out of the southwest, blowing at 4 to 8 mph, will offer a little relief.

Monday

A weak upper level disturbance will roll down from the mountains and into our neighborhood as we start the week, giving us a slightly better chance of rain (40%). The rain will roll in during the afternoon as our temps top out around 90. Overnight lows, again, will fall to the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

An area of high pressure will build right off our coast through the middle of the week. This will not only keep the rain to a minimum, but it will also lead to mostly sunny weather. Highs will hold in the low 90s with humidity staying high, keeping the heat index near the 100° mark. Winds will blow out of the southwest each day at 5 to 10 mph before going light overnight.