NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
06-27-36-39-40
(six, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $222,000
10-15-20-49-53, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 5
(ten, fifteen, twenty, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
3-1-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(three, one, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
2-4-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, four, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
0-2-9-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(zero, two, nine, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
7-7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million