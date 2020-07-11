Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UNIVERSITY BUILDINGS

UNC commission recommends re-naming 4 campus buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings that currently have ties to slaveholders or white supremacists. The Charlotte Observer reports the Friday recommendation from the Commission on History, Race and A Way Forward will go to school’s chancellor, who can then decide to forward it to the Board of Trustees. History professor Jim Leloudis co-chairs the commission. He says the four buildings at issue are named after men who “used their positions to impose and maintain violent systems of racial subjugation.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. senator says he's tested positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member. Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The 41-year-old was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The entire legislature now isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they aren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.

TROPICAL WEATHER

Fay becomes post-tropical cyclone over eastern New York

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England has been downgraded for a second time Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says in its 5 a.m. advisory that Fay has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone. It was located about 30 miles south of Albany, New York. Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore towns after it made landfall as a tropical storm Friday afternoon in New Jersey. The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then into southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday. Forecasters again decreased expected rain totals to 1 to 2 inches.

CHARLIE DANIELS FUNERAL

Country stars talk of Charlie Daniels' faith at funeral

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the late country star Charlie Daniels reflected on his faith and his patriotism as well as his musical legacy at his funeral service. The fiddler was given a star-studded salute on Friday by country artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and Vince Gill during the service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Daniels was known for his hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” He died Monday at the age of 83. The Tennessean reported that his casket was surrounded by a fiddle, a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar and a belt buckle with a cross.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Suit seeks to block N.C. mail-in ballot witness mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit seeks to block North Carolina’s witness requirement for people casting mail-in absentee ballots for the November election because of the pandemic. State law reads an absentee voter has to fill out a traditional absentee ballot in the presence of one adult, who then signs the sealed envelope. It was reduced from two witnesses this year because of COVID-19 concerns. But four voters with health concerns who sued Friday in Wake County court say the reduction isn't good enough, and they fear they could endanger their lives to locate a witness.

VOTER ID

N.C. Republicans try again to dislodge voter ID from courts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are trying to reinstate the implementation of a voter photo identification requirement. Attorneys for GOP legislators have filed a motion asking trial court judges to lift an order blocking enforcement of a 2018 law that laid out the rules for voter photo ID. They say a law approved last month contains language that addresses the concerns of a state appeals court panel. A photo ID requirement for the November election still appears to be a long shot regardless of the outcome.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-COMMISSION

Cooper: N.C. public receptive to ways to address racial bias

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a state panel he asked to recommend how to eliminate racial disparities in the state's criminal justice and court systems must be up to the task because the public wants solutions. Cooper spoke at Friday's first meeting of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he created in the days after massive demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls lead the panel, which has until Dec. 1 to make recommendations to local governments and legislators.

CARS OFF BRIDGE

Emergency crews search for vehicle that went off I-95 bridge

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Emergency workers have launched a search for at least one vehicle that witnesses said collided on Interstate 95 in North Carolina, went over a bridge railing into the Cape Fear River. News sources report Vander Fire Chief Richard Bradshaw said his department was dispatched to the southbound lanes of I-95 just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Bradshaw cited witnesses who said up to two vehicles had left the bridge and went into the river after a collision that might have been related to a road rage incident. A search began Thursday night, and dive teams resumed the search on Friday.