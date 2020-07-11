Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. senator says he's tested positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member. Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The 41-year-old was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The entire legislature now isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they aren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.

AP-US-TROPICAL-WEATHER

Tropical Storm Fay weakens after New Jersey landfall

NEW YORK (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay is weakening after making landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rain that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets. The storm system was expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain, a further reduction from earlier forecasts' estimates. Flash flooding in certain areas is possible as is minor coastal flooding in the tropical storm warning area stretching north from New York’s Long Island to Rhode Island. The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey and brought heavy rain to New York City on Friday afternoon. It's expected to turn into a post-tropical low Saturday before dissipating Sunday.

CHARLIE DANIELS FUNERAL

Country stars talk of Charlie Daniels' faith at funeral

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the late country star Charlie Daniels reflected on his faith and his patriotism as well as his musical legacy at his funeral service. The fiddler was given a star-studded salute on Friday by country artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and Vince Gill during the service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Daniels was known for his hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” He died Monday at the age of 83. The Tennessean reported that his casket was surrounded by a fiddle, a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar and a belt buckle with a cross.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Suit seeks to block N.C. mail-in ballot witness mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit seeks to block North Carolina’s witness requirement for people casting mail-in absentee ballots for the November election because of the pandemic. State law reads an absentee voter has to fill out a traditional absentee ballot in the presence of one adult, who then signs the sealed envelope. It was reduced from two witnesses this year because of COVID-19 concerns. But four voters with health concerns who sued Friday in Wake County court say the reduction isn't good enough, and they fear they could endanger their lives to locate a witness.

VOTER ID

N.C. Republicans try again to dislodge voter ID from courts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are trying to reinstate the implementation of a voter photo identification requirement. Attorneys for GOP legislators have filed a motion asking trial court judges to lift an order blocking enforcement of a 2018 law that laid out the rules for voter photo ID. They say a law approved last month contains language that addresses the concerns of a state appeals court panel. A photo ID requirement for the November election still appears to be a long shot regardless of the outcome.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-COMMISSION

Cooper: N.C. public receptive to ways to address racial bias

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a state panel he asked to recommend how to eliminate racial disparities in the state's criminal justice and court systems must be up to the task because the public wants solutions. Cooper spoke at Friday's first meeting of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he created in the days after massive demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls lead the panel, which has until Dec. 1 to make recommendations to local governments and legislators.

CARS OFF BRIDGE

Emergency crews search for vehicle that went off I-95 bridge

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Emergency workers have launched a search for at least one vehicle that witnesses said collided on Interstate 95 in North Carolina, went over a bridge railing into the Cape Fear River. News sources report Vander Fire Chief Richard Bradshaw said his department was dispatched to the southbound lanes of I-95 just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Bradshaw cited witnesses who said up to two vehicles had left the bridge and went into the river after a collision that might have been related to a road rage incident. A search began Thursday night, and dive teams resumed the search on Friday.

REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

N.C. Republicans holding annual convention online

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person. The state convention is being held Friday with some 1,400 delegates participating from home or at county party offices. A traditional convention planned for Greenville was canceled last week. Party leaders blamed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the cancellation, saying they had agreed to scale back attendance. Cooper has defended the advice given by his state health director. The state Democratic Party held a virtual convention last month.