Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member. Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The 41-year-old was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The entire legislature now isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they aren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England has been downgraded for a second time Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says in its 5 a.m. advisory that Fay has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone. It was located about 30 miles south of Albany, New York. Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore towns after it made landfall as a tropical storm Friday afternoon in New Jersey. The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then into southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday. Forecasters again decreased expected rain totals to 1 to 2 inches.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the late country star Charlie Daniels reflected on his faith and his patriotism as well as his musical legacy at his funeral service. The fiddler was given a star-studded salute on Friday by country artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and Vince Gill during the service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Daniels was known for his hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” He died Monday at the age of 83. The Tennessean reported that his casket was surrounded by a fiddle, a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar and a belt buckle with a cross.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit seeks to block North Carolina’s witness requirement for people casting mail-in absentee ballots for the November election because of the pandemic. State law reads an absentee voter has to fill out a traditional absentee ballot in the presence of one adult, who then signs the sealed envelope. It was reduced from two witnesses this year because of COVID-19 concerns. But four voters with health concerns who sued Friday in Wake County court say the reduction isn't good enough, and they fear they could endanger their lives to locate a witness.