Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of people protested near a Confederate monument in a central North Carolina city where local officials have tried to limit the activities of demonstrators. WXII-TV reports the protesters on Saturday marched 1.5 miles from Burlington into downtown Graham, where the century-old statue of a soldier is located. The protest featured speeches calling for an end to racial oppression. Many demonstrators held signs and at one point chanted, “Racism, we are going to tear your kingdom down.” Law enforcement officers guarded the monument as part of a state of emergency declared Friday by the mayor of Graham ahead of the protest.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings that currently have ties to slaveholders or white supremacists. The Charlotte Observer reports the Friday recommendation from the Commission on History, Race and A Way Forward will go to school’s chancellor, who can then decide to forward it to the Board of Trustees. History professor Jim Leloudis co-chairs the commission. He says the four buildings at issue are named after men who “used their positions to impose and maintain violent systems of racial subjugation.”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member. Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The 41-year-old was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The entire legislature now isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they aren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England has been downgraded for a second time Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says in its 5 a.m. advisory that Fay has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone. It was located about 30 miles south of Albany, New York. Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore towns after it made landfall as a tropical storm Friday afternoon in New Jersey. The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then into southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday. Forecasters again decreased expected rain totals to 1 to 2 inches.