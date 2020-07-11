Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member. Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The 41-year-old was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The entire legislature now isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they aren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says the depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves over the state of New York. It was located 50 miles north of New York City. Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore towns after it made landfall Friday afternoon in New Jersey. The depression is expected to dissipate on Sunday. A tropical storm warning that had been issued from East Rockaway, New York, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island was ended. No watches or warnings were in effect for the depression.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the late country star Charlie Daniels reflected on his faith and his patriotism as well as his musical legacy at his funeral service. The fiddler was given a star-studded salute on Friday by country artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and Vince Gill during the service in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Daniels was known for his hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” He died Monday at the age of 83. The Tennessean reported that his casket was surrounded by a fiddle, a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar and a belt buckle with a cross.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit seeks to block North Carolina’s witness requirement for people casting mail-in absentee ballots for the November election because of the pandemic. State law reads an absentee voter has to fill out a traditional absentee ballot in the presence of one adult, who then signs the sealed envelope. It was reduced from two witnesses this year because of COVID-19 concerns. But four voters with health concerns who sued Friday in Wake County court say the reduction isn't good enough, and they fear they could endanger their lives to locate a witness.