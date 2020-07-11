Advertisement

Demostrators gather near North Carolina Confederate statue

Protesters
Protesters(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) -

Hundreds of people protested near a Confederate monument in a central North Carolina city where local officials have tried to limit the activities of demonstrators.

WXII-TV reports the protesters on Saturday marched 1.5 miles from Burlington into downtown Graham, where the century-old statue of a soldier is located.

The protest featured speeches calling for an end to racial oppression.

Many demonstrators held signs and at one point chanted, "Racism, we are going to tear your kingdom down.''

Law enforcement officers guarded the monument as part of a state of emergency declared Friday by the mayor of Graham ahead of the protest.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters expected to rally against racial profiling in Williamston

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The National Action Network and attorney Ben Crump, representing Missy Wright, are hosting a rally against racial profiling.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Heat index back near 100° Sunday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A stray shower or storm may form from partly cloudy skies Saturday.

News

Protesters expected to rally against racial profiling in Williamston

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The rally is set to take place at the Hampton Inn Suites, in Williamston, at 1099 Hampton Court on Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: NCDHHS reports highest one-day increase of positive cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
All this week the state hit new records with people in the hospital.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter demonstration set for Williamston

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Participants are asked to wear all black and white and cultural attire and to bring signs.

News

Community prayer vigil for unity set for Greenville

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Mayor P. J. Connelly and other influential leaders are expected to attend.

News

Vidant Medical Center criticized after sending email to employees

Updated: 19 hours ago
Vidant Medical Center in Greenville is receiving backlash after sending an email out to its employees.

News

Remains of missing woman found in Jones County

Updated: 19 hours ago
The remains of Elizabeth Andrea Spencer were located Friday in a secluded area of Jones County, and two people are charged with killing her.

News

Multi-vehicle crash in Greenville involving GPD officer

Updated: 19 hours ago
A Greenville police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash this evening in Greenville.

News

Vidant Medical Center criticized after sending email to employees

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Vidant Medical Center in Greenville is receiving backlash after sending an email out to it's employees.