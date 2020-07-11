Demostrators gather near North Carolina Confederate statue

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) -

Hundreds of people protested near a Confederate monument in a central North Carolina city where local officials have tried to limit the activities of demonstrators.

WXII-TV reports the protesters on Saturday marched 1.5 miles from Burlington into downtown Graham, where the century-old statue of a soldier is located.

The protest featured speeches calling for an end to racial oppression.

Many demonstrators held signs and at one point chanted, "Racism, we are going to tear your kingdom down.''

Law enforcement officers guarded the monument as part of a state of emergency declared Friday by the mayor of Graham ahead of the protest.

