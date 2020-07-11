Community prayer vigil for unity set for Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Community leaders are planning to gather for a prayer vigil for unity.

The community-wide prayer is set to take place at Evangelistic Life Ministries at 1010 North Greene Street, in Greenville, on Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

Mayor P. J. Connelly and other influential leaders are expected to attend.

The vigil will last until 9:30 p.m.

Greenville and the surrounding communities are invited to attend.

