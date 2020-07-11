When and where to look to see NEOWISE in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Comet Visible in ENC

A rare sight will be gracing our skies early Saturday morning and possibly a few evenings next week. The comet, NEOWISE, was discovered back in March and has since become visible to the naked-eye just this week. As the comet heads back out into space you will want to set the alarm and look near the northeast horizon. Here’s some information specific to ENC regarding comet viewing….

Morning Views

Firsthand accounts and pictures have confirmed that the comet is visible to the naked-eye early in the morning. NEOWISE will be visible in our northeast horizon between 3:58 AM - 4:45 AM Saturday and 3:57 AM - 4:39 AM. Unfortunately, the comet will be lower in the horizon on Sunday than on Saturday. Additionally, with the sunrise, the closer the time gets to 4:45am on Saturday the dimmer the comet will be in the sky. Best advice? 4:15am on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday: 3:58 AM - 4:45 AM, 5.8° above horizon

Sunday: 3:57 AM - 4:39 AM, 4.9° above horizon

*90º is straight up and 45º is the middle between the horizon and straight up. Anything below 10º will be in and around the tree line.

Chance to see comet NEOWISE in ENC (WITN)

Evening Views

I’ve heard this a few times regarding comets and this one is no different, “comets are like cats, they have tails and do what they want.” Basically, there is no guarantee it will be as bright or even visible next week. Since the morning views have been confirmed, if you’re determined to see the comet, Saturday morning is your best shot. Otherwise, the comet next week will most likely not be as bright as the morning views.

Wednesday: 10:10 PM - 11:01 PM, 4.8° above horizon

Thursday: 10:16 PM - 11:22 PM, 6.3° above horizon

Friday: 10:22 PM - 11:41 PM, 7.7° above horizon

Tips

1. No cell phone light, give your eyes time to adjust. This is a big problem when it comes to meteor showers and other dark-sky gazing. It takes about 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness and help you see in low light. If you repeatably turn on a cell phone the clock resets and you’ll be waiting another 20 minutes. Get away from light pollution, grab the bug spray and enjoy the view :)

2. If you can see the comet and want to get a better view of the tail, try looking just to the right of it. The periphery of your eye will sharpen the tail.

What’s in a name?

Why is the comet called NEOWISE? Well, most comets are named after those that discover them. In an episode of the Simpson’s this naming scheme played out to the complete dismay of Principal Skinner. In our case, the comet was discovered by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer...or NEOWISE. So since the survey explorer discovered the comet, it got naming rights. Much like Bart’s comet, the comet was named after itself.

