Cherry Point Marines help preserve history with volunteer project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A group of Marines from Cherry Point spent their day Friday working to create a drainage ditch at the New Bern Battlefield.

Cherry Point Marines help build a drainage ditch (witn)

The heat and humidity didn’t slow the crew down much, who spent all day working to improve the drainage on the road leading up to the Civil War battlefield.

The Marines are from The 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion who will be deploying overseas later this year. The Platoon’s Commander 1st Lt. Christopher Burkard said this was a great opportunity for his men to get out and help a local organization.

“You know it’s great to just kinda take a break from our normal work to do something nice like this,” said 1st Lt. Burkard.

The park is ran by volunteers from the New Bern Historical Society who say a project of this size would have taken them a year if it weren’t for the help of these Marines. “Oh it’s a god send I mean they are doing great work and they are doing what would take us a year to do,” said volunteer John Wright.

Wright, who is a volunteer with the Historical Society out at the battlefield, and who is also a former military member said today was a great chance to catch up with a younger generation of Marines.

“A couple of us are former military so it’s just like going home for a week visiting with everybody, they are good folks and they do a good job, I mean you say jump and they say how high,” said Wright.

