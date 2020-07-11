Advertisement

Cherry Point Marines help preserve history with volunteer project

Marines build drainage ditch for New Bern Historical Society
By Stacia Strong
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A group of Marines from Cherry Point spent their day Friday working to create a drainage ditch at the New Bern Battlefield.

Cherry Point Marines help build a drainage ditch
Cherry Point Marines help build a drainage ditch(witn)

The heat and humidity didn’t slow the crew down much, who spent all day working to improve the drainage on the road leading up to the Civil War battlefield.

The Marines are from The 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion who will be deploying overseas later this year. The Platoon’s Commander 1st Lt. Christopher Burkard said this was a great opportunity for his men to get out and help a local organization.

“You know it’s great to just kinda take a break from our normal work to do something nice like this,” said 1st Lt. Burkard.

The park is ran by volunteers from the New Bern Historical Society who say a project of this size would have taken them a year if it weren’t for the help of these Marines. “Oh it’s a god send I mean they are doing great work and they are doing what would take us a year to do,” said volunteer John Wright.

Wright, who is a volunteer with the Historical Society out at the battlefield, and who is also a former military member said today was a great chance to catch up with a younger generation of Marines.

“A couple of us are former military so it’s just like going home for a week visiting with everybody, they are good folks and they do a good job, I mean you say jump and they say how high,” said Wright.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vidant Medical Center criticized after sending email to employees

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
Vidant Medical Center in Greenville is receiving backlash after sending an email out to it's employees.

Weather

When and where to look to see NEOWISE in ENC

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Comet NEOWISE sightings in ENC

News

Cherry Point Marines help preserve history with volunteer project

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A group of Marines from Cherry Point spent their day Friday working to create a drainage ditch at the New Bern Battlefield.

News

Racial equity task force meets digitally for the first time

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Roy Cooper’s racial equity task force held their first meeting Friday via a Zoom call.

Latest News

News

Chowan University removing Jesse Helms name from building

Updated: 1 hours ago
A university in North Carolina has renamed its athletic facility because of the previous namesake’s opposition to civil rights.

News

Two charged in private photos sharing case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Onslow County deputies have arrested two people after they say private images sent to one of them was shared on social media.

News

Historic number of households fail to pay rent

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many have felt the financial effects of the coronavirus, especially in their own homes, with the inability to pay rent.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Lingering morning shower; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Keep an eye out for spotty downpours this afternoon.

News

Historic number of households fail to pay rent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Historic number of households fail to pay rent

News

Remains of missing woman found in Jones County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The remains of Elizabeth Andrea Spencer were located Friday in a secluded area of Jones County, and two people are charged with killing her.