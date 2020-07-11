Back The Blue ride event held to show appreciation for law enforcement
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -
A Back The Blue Ride will be Held in Currituck County Today to show appreciation for law enforcement.
The ride will begin in Currituck County and go through 5 counties and 3 municipalities.
The ride event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is open to 2 wheels or 4, rain or shine.
The ride will be escorted by police and the area Fire/EMS units.
Special artwork and will be presented to 9 area agencies and a random officer at a ceremony in the veterans memorial garden around 11:30 a.m.
The ride will end in Edenton at the American Legion fairgrounds on US17 Bus, South between 12-1 p.m.
