Back The Blue ride event held to show appreciation for law enforcement

A Back The Blue Ride will be Held in Currituck County Today to show appreciation for law enforcement.

The ride will begin in Currituck County and go through 5 counties and 3 municipalities.

The ride event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is open to 2 wheels or 4, rain or shine.

The ride will be escorted by police and the area Fire/EMS units.

Special artwork and will be presented to 9 area agencies and a random officer at a ceremony in the veterans memorial garden around 11:30 a.m.

The ride will end in Edenton at the American Legion fairgrounds on US17 Bus, South between 12-1 p.m.

