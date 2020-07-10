Advertisement

Two charged in private photos sharing case

Dallas Canary & Kimm Bellotto have been charged by Onslow County deputies.
Dallas Canary & Kimm Bellotto have been charged by Onslow County deputies.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies have arrested two people after they say private images sent to one of them was shared on social media.

Dallas Canary, 24, of Sneads Ferry, has been charged with felony disclosure of private images, and felony disseminate obscenity.

Deputies say back in December, they began investigating that the images of another person had been shared. They say the victim met Canary on a dating site and sent the private photos to him.

Canary was arrested Wednesday and was given a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Deputies also charged Kimm Bellotto, 58, of Jacksonville, with trying to extort money from the victim in return for her not disclosing the photos.

Bellotto received a $10,000 bond.

