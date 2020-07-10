Two charged in Beaufort County meth bust

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman are facing drug charges following an investigation by one sheriff’s office.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday Cameron Merritt, 24, of Beulaville, was charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brandi Howard, 24, of Wallace, is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say they got word that Merritt was selling and transporting meth from Duplin County to Beaufort County.

Officials say Merritt and Howard were staying at the Days Inn hotel in Washington when deputies approached them and searched them.

The sheriff’s office says Merritt was found with 1.8 ounces of meth while Howard was found with a small amount of the drug.

Merritt is being held on a $75,000 secured bond while Howard is being held on an $8,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.