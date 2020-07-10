Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fay moves toward mid-Atlantic, New England

Tropical Storm Fay is heading north, prompting tropical storm warnings. (Source: NOAA/GOES)
Tropical Storm Fay is heading north, prompting tropical storm warnings. (Source: NOAA/GOES)(Source: NOAA/GOES)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Fay was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. That's down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain.

The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 10 mph (17 kph) and producing top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph (13 kph) with top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Fay tracking away from ENC

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.

National

Black man found hanging ruled as suicide, police say

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
The L.A. County Sheriff's Department rules the hanging death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller a suicide Thursday.

Coronavirus

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL
International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.

Latest News

National

Sur La Table closing 56 stores, seeking bankruptcy protection

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing 56 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection, the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Supreme Court gives NY prosecutor a landmark legal victory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Here are some key questions and answers stemming from Thursday's decision.

National

SCOTUS blocks access to Trump's taxes, for now

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Supreme Court blocked Congress from the President's financial records, but said he is not immune from a subpoena from a New York prosecutor.

Morning Show

Saving Graces: Lacey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Saving Graces: Lacey

National Politics

Trump downplays concerns over school reopenings; CDC won't revise guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The guidelines for schools will remain unchanged despite pressure from the president.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Heat building today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Keep an eye out for spotty downpours this afternoon.