State senator has COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A state senator has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senate Leader Phil Berger said he was notified this morning that a Republican senator had received a positive test.

In a statement, Berger did not identify the senator.

Berger said before coming to Raleigh this week, the senator took a test in his district and it came back negative.

“At that time, he didn’t have any symptoms but wanted to be proactive before coming to the General Assembly. Because his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure, he took a second test on Thursday to be certain. He was not symptomatic when he took the second test.”

Berger says the senator is staying home and feels well. The senator has spoken to members of the GOP caucus and staff, and has also alerted Sen. Dan Blue and members of the Democratic caucus.

