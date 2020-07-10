Advertisement

State senator has COVID-19

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A state senator has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senate Leader Phil Berger said he was notified this morning that a Republican senator had received a positive test.

In a statement, Berger did not identify the senator.

Berger said before coming to Raleigh this week, the senator took a test in his district and it came back negative.

Berger says the senator is staying home and feels well. The senator has spoken to members of the GOP caucus and staff, and has also alerted Sen. Dan Blue and members of the Democratic caucus.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit new record 5th day in a row

Updated: 1 hour ago
All this week the state hit new records with people in the hospital.

Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Coronavirus

How schools will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Many school districts will be taking precautions as the school year opens.

National

US smashes record with more than 63K cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Another record-breaking day in the coronavirus pandemic as the US set a single-day high of more than 63,000 new cases on Thursday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL
International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.

National Politics

Trump downplays concerns over school reopenings; CDC won't revise guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The guidelines for schools will remain unchanged despite pressure from the president.

National Politics

AP: After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

Updated: 6 hours ago
The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.

Coronavirus

Adjustments are being made to help keep people as safe as possible while out-and-about

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Adjustments are being made to help keep people as safe as possible while out-and-about

National Politics

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices amid pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy and to prioritize K-12 schools.

National

CDC head sticking to school-opening guides Trump criticized

Updated: 15 hours ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."