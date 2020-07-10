State senator has COVID-19
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A state senator has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Senate Leader Phil Berger said he was notified this morning that a Republican senator had received a positive test.
In a statement, Berger did not identify the senator.
Berger said before coming to Raleigh this week, the senator took a test in his district and it came back negative.
Berger says the senator is staying home and feels well. The senator has spoken to members of the GOP caucus and staff, and has also alerted Sen. Dan Blue and members of the Democratic caucus.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.