Services set for Jacksonville teen who drowned in Charleston

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral services for 18-year-old Elijah Weatherspoon are set for 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

Weatherspoon, born in Jacksonville, was in Charleston, South Carolina when he went missing during a boating trip late last month. His body was discovered three days later on a sandbar.

Two online petitions are calling for his death to be investigated further.

“We want answers,” one petition says in part. “The family believes that because Nicky was black and everyone else was white they are not trying to investigate.”

A Facebook event for a rally being held in Charleston this weekend in Weatherspoon’s name also claims others on the boat were white and had conflicting stories related to the boating trip that ended with Weatherspoon’s death.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed to WITN News that an investigation, including into allegations of foul play, is ongoing.

“While the Department of Natural Resources is continuing their investigation, we are continuing our investigation,” said Margie Pizarro, one of the attorneys representing Weatherspoon’s family. “This weekend we are focusing on praying for the family.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.