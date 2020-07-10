Advertisement

Saving Graces: Lacey

Lacey is about 10 weeks old and was found in Greenville.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lacey is a 10-week old kitten found outside a busy gas station in Greenville.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Lacey was found with her siblings. Volunteers say she is very playful, mild mannered, and will make someone a very happy companion.

Volunteers say Lacey loves to cuddle with her foster parent.

If you’re interested in adopting Lacey, you can apply on their website. Volunteers say they will be happy to meet with you at PetSmart.

