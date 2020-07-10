Remains of missing woman found in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The remains of Elizabeth Andrea Spencer were located Friday in a secluded area of Jones County, and two people are charged with killing her.

According to Craven County officials, 35-year-old Leon Mitchell of New Bern was arrested on First Avenue in New Bern and is charged with an open count of murder.

Mitchell’s sister, 41-year-old Tyrabia Parker of Jones County was arrested in Craven Terrace in New Bern and charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Both Mitchell and Parker were placed in the Craven County Jail pending a first appearance in court.

The State Bureau of Investigation, Craven and Onslow County Emergency Services and the Jones and Craven County Sheriffs’ Offices all assisted with the search and investigation.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the death of Spencer are still under investigation and they’re asking for the public’s help for more information. They ask that you contact the following agencies to share any information: the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034, or the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252)633-5141. For additional information, please contact Captain David Daniels with the New Bern Police Department at (252)672-4285.

Leon Mitchell and Tyrabia Parker were arrested Friday in connection to Spencer's death (New Bern Police Dep.)

