Racial equity task force meets digitally for the first time

The task force was created by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order last month.
The racial equity task force met via zoom for its first meeting since its creation by Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order in June.
The racial equity task force met via zoom for its first meeting since its creation by Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order in June.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper’s racial equity task force held their first meeting Friday via a Zoom call.

The task force was created by the governor’s executive order signed in the beginning of June following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked protests across the country.

The group, chaired by state Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, consists of 25 people and is represented from the Department of Justice, district attorneys and sheriffs from across the state. They will be discussing reforms to use of force policies, recruitment, and pre-arrest management.

The task force will meet two times a month and must submit recommendations for reform by December 1.

