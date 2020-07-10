Racial equity task force meets digitally for the first time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper’s racial equity task force held their first meeting Friday via a Zoom call.

The task force was created by the governor’s executive order signed in the beginning of June following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked protests across the country.

“There is an opportunity here where I think people have been the most receptive to change that they have ever been. It’s up to us to come forward with strong changes to make sure we work toward the elimination of racial bias in our law enforcement and criminal justice systems.”

The group, chaired by state Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, consists of 25 people and is represented from the Department of Justice, district attorneys and sheriffs from across the state. They will be discussing reforms to use of force policies, recruitment, and pre-arrest management.

“It’s going to be challenging work. There will be difficult conversations in the process, of that, I’m certain. But, I am confident that we will rise to this challenge. We must rise to this challenge. There is palpable energy in the streets of our state for reform because Black lives matter. People justifiably have had enough.”

The task force will meet two times a month and must submit recommendations for reform by December 1.

