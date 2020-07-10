Phillip’s Forecast: Heat building today; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Friday

Tropical storm Fay is far from here which is giving us a mostly sunny sky for Friday afternoon. Temperatures today will rise to the low 90s for inland areas thanks to the increased sunshine.

Saturday & Sunday

A cold front will sweep into the area Saturday during the hottest time of the day. This will spark a few thunderstorms over Eastern NC. Highs will rise to the low 90s on both Saturday and Sunday with winds out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The front will push offshore and then stall near the Outer Banks. A stray sea breeze shower could form Sunday afternoon just inland from the coast, but most places will be dry Sunday. Rain chances are 40% Saturday and 20% Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday

The stalled front will create enough instability in the atmosphere to produce a few scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Rain chance is 30%. The good news is our chance of severe weather will be fairly low. Highs will stay in the low 90s with overnight lows dropping to the low 70s instead of the mid 70s.