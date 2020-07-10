Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Heat building today; Rip risk forecast

Tropical Storm Fay is moving through the Mid Atlantic states
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Friday

Tropical storm Fay is far from here which is giving us a mostly sunny sky for Friday afternoon. Temperatures today will rise to the low 90s for inland areas thanks to the increased sunshine.

Saturday & Sunday

A cold front will sweep into the area Saturday during the hottest time of the day. This will spark a few thunderstorms over Eastern NC. Highs will rise to the low 90s on both Saturday and Sunday with winds out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The front will push offshore and then stall near the Outer Banks. A stray sea breeze shower could form Sunday afternoon just inland from the coast, but most places will be dry Sunday. Rain chances are 40% Saturday and 20% Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday

The stalled front will create enough instability in the atmosphere to produce a few scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Rain chance is 30%. The good news is our chance of severe weather will be fairly low. Highs will stay in the low 90s with overnight lows dropping to the low 70s instead of the mid 70s.

Latest News

Weather

UPDATE: Coastal low at 80% chance of being named

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the western Atlantic and is expected to become Eduoard later this weekend.

Weather

Submit your weather photos to Carolina Camera

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT
Winter weather brings some beautiful photos! Submit your snow photos to WITN's Carolina Camera!

Weather

UPDATE: Tar River falling to minor flood level

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Latest News

Weather

Dolly weakens to a tropical depression; No threat

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
Dolly will stay weak and well offshore.

Weather

Matt's Weather Authority Forecast for June 24th

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT

Weather

UPDATE: Low tropical development, vibrant sunsets

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
African dust could limit tropical activity over the next few weeks.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority for Tuesday, June 23rd 5:30AM

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT
Weather Authority for Tuesday, June 23rd 5:30AM