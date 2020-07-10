Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

Friday, Jul. 10 12:00 PM Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures - Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures tackling coronavirus (COVID-19), Black Lives Matter, and social change, with Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw, ThirdLove founder Heidi Zak, and The Female Quotient founder Shelly Zallis. Event also features a virtual graduation with girls from states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state

Weblinks: http://girlswithimpact.com/

Contacts: Jo Panzera, Girls With Impact, ops@girlswithimpact.org, 1 917 355 1317

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqcOugqzwsH9cfbLsL0KrQ_DL5Omm1yghU