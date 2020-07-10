Advertisement

New tax deadline rapidly approaching

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you haven't already filed your taxes, don't forget, the tax deadline is less than a week away.

Because of the pandemic, the traditional April deadline was extended until July 15th, which is next Wednesday.

Tax experts say it’s important to file for an extension if you don’t think you can meet the deadline in order to avoid any penalties.

Experts at Down South Accounting also want to remind you that these are 2019 income tax returns, so COVID-19 related expenses won’t apply.

They say it’s been a busy summer with many people waiting until July to get their taxes done.

Accountant Karen Spruill says, “When that deadline in late March was extended to July, they extended putting their paperwork together.”

Accountants say if you have any problems or questions regarding your returns, you should contact a tax professional as soon as possible.

